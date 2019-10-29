News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 06:32:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Big 12 Coaches Corner

Neal Brown and West Virginia visit Baylor Thursday.
Neal Brown and West Virginia visit Baylor Thursday. (West Virginia SID)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

Each week, Big 12 coaches have their weekly meetings with the media via the Big 12 coaches call and press conferences. Baylor head coach Matt Rhule’s comments have already been posted. Rankings are...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}