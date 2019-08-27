News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-27 21:32:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Big 12 Coaches Corner

U7pbmbsvfxlvyje6pwz4
Matt Wells makes his debut for Texas Tech on Saturday. (TexasTech.com)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

SicEmSports Tuesday staple for the college football season returns. This season the league will feature four new coaches making their debut.Matt Wells at Texas TechNeal Brown at West VirginiaChris ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}