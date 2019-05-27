It could have been a tough finish - dropping five of the last seven - that hurt the location of the draw. But the Bears (34-17) are headed to UCLA for the first weekend of the NCAA tournament. UCLA (47-8) is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

Baylor draws No. 3 Loyola Marymount (32-23) in the first game at 3:00 p.m. Friday at Jackie Robinson on the grounds of the UCLA campus. The Bruins follow against No. 4 Omaha (31-22-1).

The Bears talked about the draw Monday.

Link