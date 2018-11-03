Charlie Brewer found Denzel Mims on a 6-yard touchdown pass with :07 seconds to play to rally Baylor to a 35-31 victory over Oklahoma State Saturday on Homecoming at McLane Stadium.



The Bears (5-4, 3-3) are one win away from becoming bowl eligible and must pick up one more in the final three games against Iowa State, TCU or Texas Tech to be playing in December. Camping World Bowl scouts were at the game.

Brewer didn’t start after missing most of the week going through concussion protocol after suffering the injury Oct. 25 at West Virginia. Jalan McClendon started before head coach Matt Rhule made the change late in the third quarter. Brewer threw for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Baylor’s 244 rushing yards was the third-best outing of the season.

Oklahoma State went for it at the Baylor 36 with 1:37 to play and opted for a pass but Taylor Cornelius was sacked by Chris Miller at the Bears 45.

Brewer took over with 1:31 to play with no timeouts and drove the Bears the length of the field in 1:24. He had two rushing plays that combined for 13 yards, threw short to Trestan Ebner for three yards. Ebner then broke off a 16-yard run to the Oklahoma State 23.

Brewer later threw incomplete to Marques Jones but was aided when the Cowboys (5-4, 2-4) committed a pass interference. The Bears moved to the OSU 8-yard line. Brewer missed Chris Platt in the end zone on first and goal.

On second and goal, Brewer ran up the middle to the 6-yard line. With the clock running, Brewer took his to Mims who had to make an adjustment on the ball.

This is the third time in the last four games the Bears have had a game decided in the final seconds. They beat Kansas State, 37-34, on Connor Martin 28-yard field goal with eight seconds to play and lost at Texas, 23-17, when Brewer’s final three passes fell incomplete.

Baylor continues its season next Saturday at Iowa State. A time has not been announced.