No. 18/18 Baylor spoiled Homecoming for Oklahoma State as it scored the last 21 points of the fourth quarter to beat the Cowboys, 45-27, Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.



Baylor (7-0, 4-0) remains tied with Oklahoma for first place in the Big 12 standings and is on a 9-game winning streak dating back to the final two games of 2018.

The Bears forced three Cowboys turnovers and junior quarterback Charlie Brewer threw for 312 yards that saw three go for 50 or more yards. JaMycal Hasty rushed for 139 yards, the last 73 on the second of his two touchdowns to ice the victory.

It’s Baylor’s second victory in the last three trips to Stillwater. Prior to the win in 2015, the Bears had not won up there since 1939.

Baylor trailed 20-10 midway through the third quarter when the Bears immediately answered then Brewer found Tyquan Thornton on a 78-yard pass play that moved the ball to the OSU 5-yard line before Hasty scored a play later. From there, it became a back-and-forth until the Bears took the lead for good (31-27) early in the fourth quarter when Brewer scored on a 2-yard run.

The backbreaking play came with 8:00 to play in the game. Facing a 3rd-and-5 at the Cowboy 31, Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders was hit and sacked by Chidi Ogbonnaya jarring the ball free. New MLB Terrel Linebacker scooped and scored from 20 yards out to give the Bears a 38-27 lead.

Baylor has a bye next Saturday and returns home to play West Virginia on Halloween, Oct. 31.