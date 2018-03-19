North Carolina State grad transfer quarterback Jalan McClendon said Monday he will spend his final season at Baylor in 2018.

McClendon spent part of his Monday at NC State's pro day. McClendon (6-5, 221) from Charlotte was heavily recruited in high school. He will arrive at Baylor in May.

His addition gives Baylor a third quarterback on scholarship between sophomore Charlie Brewer and freshman Gerry Bohanon. Bohanon arrived at Baylor in January.

This is the second consecutive season that Baylor has added a grad transfer quarterback. In 2017, the Bears added Arizona's Anu Solomon. Solomon started the first two games before missing the rest of the season and later withdrawing from school with a concussion.

McClendon has spent his entire career at NC State as a backup. He's 26-47-4 262 1 TD. There should be an immediate opportunity for him to play in Waco.