Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 07:15:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Baylor WR R.J. Sneed has come a long way

H2o1fo2msvtgnlveakmo
Baylor WR R.J. Sneed makes a circus catch in Saturday's spring game.
Stephen Cook
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports.com
Editor

It's been a long road back for Baylor WR R.J. Sneed. He broke his leg during the 2017 season and was limited to three games in 2018. However, those three games meant that he could keep his redshirt...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}