Baylor WR R.J. Sneed has come a long way
It's been a long road back for Baylor WR R.J. Sneed. He broke his leg during the 2017 season and was limited to three games in 2018. However, those three games meant that he could keep his redshirt...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news