In a season that didn't offer many brights, Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims turned out to be one of those.

When injuries ravaged the Bears wide receiver corps in 2017, Mims stepped up and delivered a first under head coach Matt Rhule. He became the first 1,000-yard receiver for a Rhule coached team. Mims finished with 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns.

The native of Daingerfield was recognized on Wednesday by the Big 12 media as he was selected to the preseason All-Big 12 team. Mims was Baylor's lone selection.

Mims became a signature player on this offense in the Big 12 opener against eventual conference champion and national semifinalist Oklahoma. In the 49-41 loss, Mims caught 11 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns. He followed that up with 127 yards at Kansas State.

In all, Mims enjoyed five 100-yard performances. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2017.

Mims continues a long line of Baylor wide receivers to receive preseason and postseason accolades and those who have moved on the NFL. The list is highlighted by Corey Coleman (Cleveland), Terrance Williams (Dallas) and Kendall Wright (Minnesota). K.D. Cannon signed with Dallas in the offseason as a free agent.

The watch list for the Biletnikoff Award - nation's top WR - is released on July 19. Mims is a candidate to be on that list. Coleman won the award in 2015.