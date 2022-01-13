Baylor WR coach Stuckey off to Notre Dame

SicEmSports and other outlets have confirmed Baylor wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey is expected to take a similar position with Notre Dame.

Stuckey, a former Clemson player and analyst, spent his first and only on-field season with Baylor during the 2021 season. The Bears finished the 2021 season at 12-2 along with winning the Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl.

Head coach Dave Aranda will now be looking for his third wide receivers coach in as many season. Stuckey replaced Jorge Munoz who was part of an offensive overhaul following the 2020 season.

Baylor’s passing game had mixed results in 2021. It witnessed the re-emergence of senior Tyquan Thornton who finished with 948 yards and 10 scores. However, second-leading receiver R.J. Sneed started fast and then faded toward the end. Sneed eventually went into the NCAA transfer portal as a grad transfer.

As a whole, Baylor’s passing game averaged 203 yards per game but receivers averaged a modest 12.0 yards per catch. The offense’s RVO success was predicated by the running game.

Baylor is also looking for a new safeties coach with Matthew Powledge taking a Co-Defensive Coordinator position at Oregon. It’s also looking for a director of recruiting to replace James Blanchard who joined former linebackers coach and Associate Head Coach Joey McGuire who became the new head coach at Texas Tech in November. Quality control coach Caleb Collins was promoted to take McGuire’s spot working with the linebackers.