A bizarre last three innings finished in perfect fashion for Baylor's baseball program.

Down their last strike, All-American catcher Shea Langeliers delivered a bases loaded single to plate Nick Loftin as the Bears defeated TCU, 6-5, in 11 innings to win the Big 12 championship Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

After dropping the title game in their first six appearances, the Bears finally experienced the ultimate on their seventh attempt. But it definitely wasn't easy. It was unconventional.

TCU took a 5-4 lead going into the bottom of the 11th on A.J. Balta's two-out RBI single. In Baylor's half, Josh Bisonnette was at second with one out when Richie Cunningham grounded a single into right field. Bissonette was thrown out a the plate for the second out. Replay confirmed the call.

Davis Wendzel then walked to load the bases. Andy Thomas walked to force in a run (Loftin) and tie the game, 5-5. TCU right-hander Austin Bowles went 3-0 against Langeliers before battling back to run the count full.

With the runners going, Langeliers got a fastball and punched it into the center field to score Cunningham with the history making run.

Baylor earned the conference's automatic berth. Most of the thinking is that the Bears will be a No. 2 seed in a region close to them. The tournament field will be announced at 11:00 a.m. Monday on ESPNU.

The Bears were trying to make a Wendzel 3-run home run in the first inning stand up. However, they were pretty flat offensively. Balta cracked a 2-run home run in the eighth to give the Horned Frogs a 4-3 lead.

Baylor was down to its final strike with a runner at second in the bottom of the ninth. Cunningham lofted what should have been a routine fly ball to right that would have ended the game. However, Balta fought the sun and never saw it. The ball landed for a double, the tying run (Loftin) scored and Baylor and TCU were headed to extra innings.

Baylor has won won 22 of its last 25 games and went 4-0 in the tournament.