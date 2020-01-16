LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who masterminded LSU's defense to help shut down Clemson in Monday's National Championship 42-25 victory, will be named as Baylor's new head coach, the Athletic's Bruce Feldman and LSU's 247 site reported.

Aranda, 43, has never held a head coaching position in his college coaching career. However, he built his reputation as a strong defensive mind between stops at Utah State (2012), Wisconsin (2013-15) and LSU 2016-18).

A tireless recruiter who has a connection with his players, Aranda succeeds Matt Rhule who jumped to the NFL's Carolina Panthers on Jan. 7.

Terms of the agreement have not been initially released. However, it is expected that Aranda should see a significant pay increase from the $2.5 annually salary he was earning running LSU's defensive unit. When Rhule was hired in December 2016, he was making around $4.0 million.

The Tigers ran a 3-4 look. With this move, it's likely that sweeping changes to come for the Baylor defensive coaching staff. One left in limbo is interim head coach Joey McGuire who joined Rhule's staff in 2017.



Prior to the national title game, LSU's defense was 29th in points allowed per game (21.6), 29th in total defense (339.9), 20th in rushing defense (118.0), struggled a little in the passing game at 56th (221.6) but they were seventh in pass efficiency (111.4).

They were really good in deciding plays. They were ninth in 3rd down defense (30.7) and plus-9 in turnover ratio. Against Clemson, they held those Tigers to one score in the second half and 1-11 on 3rd down.

An offensive philosophy should be known once Aranda meets with the media. A press conference has not been called as of yet.

SicEmSports sources also confirmed the hiring. The move is official pending approval from the Baylor Board of Regents.

This story is developing