Baylor's first game atop the Big 12 standings was more of a strain than many had anticipated.

The No. 11/12 Bears used a John Mayers 36-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to break a 14-14 tie and then a big 43-yard pass play from Charlie Brewer to Tyquan Thornton to essentially ice the game and hold off the stubborn Mountaineers, 17-14, on Halloween night at McLane Stadium.

The Bears (8-0, 5-0) will maintain sole possession of first place heading to arch rival TCU Nov. 9 at Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Second-place Oklahoma had a bye this week. West Virginia has scored 14 points in each of its last three games. The Bears also snapped a 3-game losing streak to the Mountaineers.

Whether it was rust or focus or West Virginia (3-5, 1-4) determined to play better or a combination of all three, it was a struggle. Well, it's always an ordeal at home. Baylor has won its three Big 12 home games against Iowa State, Texas Tech and West Virginia by a total of eight points.

Brewer used his body on somersault to convert a key third down to keep Baylor's go-ahead scoring drive going. A chop block by John Lovett wiped out the possibility of a TD drive. However, Brewer scrambled enough to set up Mayers.

West Virginia had a chance to tie it after it recovered R.J. Sneed’s muffed punt at the Bear 34. However, Bravvion Roy blocked Casey Legg’s 48-yard field goal attempt with 3:33. Legg converted from 43. However, the Mountaineers were flagged for delay of game negating the conversion.

It was, however, a rough night for Brewer and his body. He was sacked seven times - Sneed was sacked on his fumble - and Baylor wide receivers Denzel Mims and R.J. Sneed committed fumbles. Brewer threw for 277 yards and touchdown passes of 13 yards to Sneed and 21 yards to Mims.

Baylor held a 14-7 late in the middle of third quarter before West Virginia's Winston Wright returned the ensuing kickoff back 95 yards to tie the game.

The key stat in this game is that West Virginia did not convert any of Baylor's three turnovers into points.

Now, the Bears return to the road to face arch rival TCU Nov. 9 at Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.