With Baylor's 2019 class adding its final pieces, there's no better time to start looking at the 2020 class than now. The Bears coaching staff went in to East Texas and snagged a relative unknown but a frame with a lot to build with in Ty'kieast Crawford.

Baylor was the first to offer Crawford. The other school showing interest was TCU. Stay tuned to SicEmSports as developments on this addition continue.