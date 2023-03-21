What a difference a year makes.

Baylor spring football 2022 was in the middle of the momentum from coming off a banner 2021 season: Big 12 title, Sugar Bowl win, Top 5 ranking.

With the number of players returning the only question was who was going to win the starting QB job to keep it going.

Baylor spring football 2023 is different: The season ended on a four-game losing streak including the bowl, three quarterbacks on the spring roster transferred out, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts was fired and now many issues face Dave Aranda’s program starting on Tuesday.

However, hope and spring always find a way to match up with each other nicely. There’s a lot of work to be done with this 2023 team. The spring likely will include a mix of installing the offense and defense but mostly figuring out who will play where.

Everything culminates in the Green & Gold game on April 22 at McLane Stadium. SicEmSports identifities the Top 5 storylines going into the spring.

Aranda meets with the media at 5:45 pm on Tuesday.

1. Is there a battle for the starting QB job?

Aranda may address this with his opening presser. But given the finish starter Blake Shapen had – 12 turnovers in the last nine games and struggling to command the offense – it will be something to learn if Aranda will call this spring a battle between Shapen and Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson for the job.

Or Aranda may say it’s Shapen’s job unless he shows that the finish to 2022 was a signal things are really off. Then again, Aranda may give a coach speak answer to where the job may be up for grabs and could last into fall camp.

Obviously, it’s hoped that Shapen spent the offseason going through everything that caused the spiraled and worked through them to be better for it.

2. New offensive line

Yes, everybody from the 2022 unit is gone either through graduation or the portal.

As they say, jobs are open. Baylor hoped it addressed some of it by the additions of BYU transfers Clark and Campbell Barrington. One of them, likely Campbell, be the starting left tackle. The other, likely Clark, could be on the right side.

After that, it comes down to part-timers in Gavin Byers, George Maile among others to lock down other positions. More than just building a starting five, offensive line coach Eric Mateos needs to build some depth for a quality rotation.