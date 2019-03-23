Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-23 08:41:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Baylor Spring Depth Chart: WR

N37acvuqqm15d0dkfwyq
Chris Platt was granted a medical redshirt in January and will have one more year with BU.
Stephen Cook
Stephen Cook
Video Journalist

A breakdown of a position that has more questions in 2019 than there were in 2018..

Depth Chart

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}