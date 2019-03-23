Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-23 08:41:42 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Baylor Spring Depth Chart: WR
Chris Platt was granted a medical redshirt in January and will have one more year with BU.
Stephen Cook
Stephen Cook
Video Journalist
A breakdown of a position that has more questions in 2019 than there were in 2018..
Depth Chart
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}