Baylor Spring Depth Chart: DL
Baylor's defensive line might be the biggest question going into the 2019 season. Some key departures along with encouraged attrition is demanding that others step up and make an impact.We go insid...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news