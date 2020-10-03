SicEmSports - Baylor snake bit at West Virginia again; Bears fall, 27-21, in 2OT

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown’s 4-yard touchdown run in the second overtime led the Mountaineers past Baylor, 27-21, in a game where the Bears rallied late to tie and force extra time. The Bears are now 0-5 lifetime at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV.

Baylor (1-1, 1-1) forced OT when Charlie Brewer found Josh Fleeks on a 35-yard TD on a crossing route. That tied the game, 14-14, with 1:19 to play in regulation. The Mountaineers could do nothing with their possession and went on offense first in the opening extra period.

They converted a 4th and 1 at the Baylor 16 to the 6 and eventually scored when WVU QB Jarret Doege found Bryce Ford-Wheaton on a 6-yard toss. Baylor immediately answered on its next play when Brewer connected with Ben Sims for a 25-yard score.

On the second overtime, Brewer went for the home run for Trestan Ebner in the end zone but was intercepted by West Virginia’s Tykee Smith. The Mountaineers were then methodical and finished it off with Brown’s run.

Baylor’s offense really struggled throughout with only 256 yards and just 27 on the ground. It nullified a great day for the defense that forced for West Virginia turnovers. The telling part was that Baylor could muster just seven points off four West Virginia turnovers. The kicking game also missed three field goals between John Mayers from 47 and 46 and Noah Rauschenberg’s 51-yard that was blocked on the final play of the first half.

A bit of controversy late in the game when Baylor running back John Lovett was stopped just outside the West Virginia goal line on a 4th and goal with 4:49 to play. Replays couldn’t definitively show if Lovett had broken the plane of the goal line or not.

Baylor learned Friday that it would be without five players for this game between defensive linemen Chidi Ogbonnaya, TJ Franklin and Gabe Hall, Jack Ashton Logan and defensive back Kalon Barnes.

The Bears have a bye next week and play host to Oklahoma State on Oct. 17 at McLane Stadium.