Consider the barometer test for Baylor against Duke a clear signal how far away this program is from being a good one.

Mistakes in all three phases and a rushing defense that continues to get gashed at the wrong time led to the Blue Devils handling Baylor 40-27 Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium.

This game against Duke was going to signal where the Bears were. Despite a spirited effort in the second half, they came up woefully short.

Baylor's kicking game struggled with two missed field goals (one was blocked), mental mistakes on returns and on coverages. Baylor's defense continues to struggle against the run. as the Blue Devils finished with 225 yards. Backup quarterback Quentin Harris didn't have a great throwing day (12-30). However, he threw three touchdown passes and rushed for 83 yards.

Duke built a 23-0 lead at the half before Baylor rallied to make it respectable in the second half. The highlight was JaMycal Hasty's 33-yard return of Christian Morgan's blocked punt in the third quarter.

The rushing game again struggled. Running backs - not QBs - accounted for just 47 total yards. Baylor's QB shuffle did't lend the results head coach Matt Rhule was looking for. Both Charlie Brewer and Jalen McClendon were a combined 24-42 for 270 yards and a touchdown. McClendon's pick 6 that was taken in by Duke's Leonard Johnson sealed the Bears fate.

Baylor opens Big 12 play next Saturday against Kansas. Both the Bears and Jayhawks are 2-1.