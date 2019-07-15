News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 22:25:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Baylor sells its story at Big 12 media days

Da29psjahdg0muqoeuaz
Baylor WR Denzel Mims (15) is expected to be at Big 12 media days Tuesday in Arlington. (Stephen Cook)
Stephen Cook
Video Journalist

The first day of Big 12 media days has come and gone. Now, comes Tuesday where Baylor takes its turn.Head coach Matt Rhule will speak Tuesday morning. He will then be joined into breakout sessions ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}