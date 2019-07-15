Baylor sells its story at Big 12 media days
The first day of Big 12 media days has come and gone. Now, comes Tuesday where Baylor takes its turn.Head coach Matt Rhule will speak Tuesday morning. He will then be joined into breakout sessions ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news