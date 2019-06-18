I would like to thank @jkbtjc_53 for investing his time in recruiting me! And I would like to thank @CoachMattRhule for offering me a chance to play at a high level at Baylor University!Also would like to thank the Baylor staff for making me feel at home! #COMMITTED #SicEm 🐻🐻🐻 pic.twitter.com/VW1m7A7AGj

Off the radar? Yes. Diamonds in the rough? Probably? High ceiling? Absolutely.

Baylor picked up two more commitments from Lawton, OK standout Chateau Reed and Brownwood's A.J. McCarty to increase the 2020 class to eight commitments.