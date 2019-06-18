Baylor's Two for Tuesday
I would like to thank @jkbtjc_53 for investing his time in recruiting me! And I would like to thank @CoachMattRhule for offering me a chance to play at a high level at Baylor University!Also would like to thank the Baylor staff for making me feel at home! #COMMITTED #SicEm 🐻🐻🐻 pic.twitter.com/VW1m7A7AGj— Adonis McCarty Jr. “AJ” (@adonismccartyjr) June 18, 2019
Off the radar? Yes. Diamonds in the rough? Probably? High ceiling? Absolutely.
Baylor picked up two more commitments from Lawton, OK standout Chateau Reed and Brownwood's A.J. McCarty to increase the 2020 class to eight commitments.
I want to thank @jkbtjc_53 for really putting me on with the program and really making me feel at home. I want to thank coach @Coach_Satt for recognizing and reaching out to me first and I like to thank coach @CoachMattRhule for believing in what I can do. #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/Q88jjAdcqV— chateau Reed (@chateau_reed) June 18, 2019