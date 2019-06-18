News More News
Baylor's Two for Tuesday

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule and his program picked up two commits on Tuesday. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Off the radar? Yes. Diamonds in the rough? Probably? High ceiling? Absolutely.

Baylor picked up two more commitments from Lawton, OK standout Chateau Reed and Brownwood's A.J. McCarty to increase the 2020 class to eight commitments.

