{{ timeAgo('2019-05-08 07:49:56 -0500') }} football

Baylor's proactive approach helped land Flagler

Presbyterian guard Adam Flagler is the newest addition to the Baylor 2019-20 roster. (Presbyterian SID)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports.com
Editor

Adam Flagler is the perfect example of a small Division 1 player who went under the radar and developed his game to the point where he could play at the P5 level.With very little D1 attention – Pre...

