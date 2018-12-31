Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-31 22:47:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Baylor's OL had the final say in 2018

Vdyu9xox4xg2amj5o2ze
A tough season for Baylor's 2018 offensive line finished with a flourish.
Stephen Cook
Garrett Ross
Special Contributor to SicEmSports

During Baylor’s 45-38 victory over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl one aspect was clear. The Bears offensive line dominated the Commodores’ defensive line.Baylor only allowed two sacks. In a season wh...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}