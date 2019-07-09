They were the two consistent factors on Baylor's 2018 defense. They drew the attention of opponents. They drew the respect from the media this summer.

On Tuesday, those who cover the Big 12 selected rising junior defensive lineman James Lynch and rising senior linebacker Clay Johnston on the preseason All-Big 12 team.

Both Johnston and Lynch were on the 2018 second team list. They are signature players who will help Baylor's defense that went through its highs and lows last fall. Lynch was an all-Big 12 first team selection that fall by the coaches. Johnston was on the second team on both the coaches team and AP.

Patrolling the second line at middle linebacker, Johnston, who played high school football at Abilene Wylie, led all Baylor defenders with 99 tackles and had nearly as many solo stops (64) as the second leading tackler (Chris Miller) had total tackles (67). He also had 5.5 tackles for a loss and collected a sack.

Lynch, who played high school football at Round Rock, led all Baylor defenders in tackles for lost (9.0) and sacks (5.5). Lynch also had six QB hurries. The flexibility of playing either on the interior or on the edge made Lynch a matchup problem.

Baylor opens the season on Aug. 31 at McLane Stadium against Stephen F. Austin.