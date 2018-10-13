Baylor’s late rally at No. 9 Texas fell 17 yards short. Sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer drove the Bears from their 3-yard line to the Texas 17 in the final 1:43.



However, Brewer’s three shots to the end zone were never close – the last one going out of the end zone – and the Bears came up short in a 23-17 loss to the Longhorns Saturday the Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Bears (4-3, 2-2) have a bye next week before they play at West Virginia Oct. 25. Texas (6-1, 4-0) has won six consecutive games.

Trailing 23-10 at the half, Baylor’s defense pitched a shutout in the second half. Texas also missed two field goals. Texas was also without starting QB Sam Ehlinger after the first series of the game. He went out with a shoulder injury.

Brewer (20-39-1 240 1TD) was 5-6 for 53 yards on the drive before it stalled at the Texas 17. Denzel Mims was not available late in the game as he was dealing with cramping issues.

The Bears narrowed the gap late in the third quarter to 23-17 on Jalen Hurd’s 2-yard run. Texas scored 10 quick points late in the first half to extend its lead from 13-10 to 23-10.

Following a non-INT call in the Baylor end zone by Jameson Houston, Texas wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey scored on a 3-yard run. The Longhorns received a 47-yard field on the final play of the first half following a Caden Sterns interception of Brewer.

Baylor’s running game continues to struggle. No back had more than 22 yards.