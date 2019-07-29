News More News
Baylor's final summer camp brings record numbers

Baylor held its final summer camp on Sunday. (Garrett Ross)
Garrett Ross
Special Contributor to SicEmSports

Baylor's final summer camp had a little for everyone. A record number arrived and took part in testing and working with the coaches. A few walked away with offers. We have all the details.Story Link

