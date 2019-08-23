News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-23 06:43:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Baylor's essential 5

Crsxh8femo4q2hs8msnc
Baylor QB Charlie Brewer and the Bears open the season Aug. 31 against Stephen F. Austin. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

A roster of 85 scholarship players needs its alphas to compete for conference championships. While Baylor is not believed to be a serious contender for the Big 12 championship, it can be if its alp...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}