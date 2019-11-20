News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-20 01:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Baylor's CFP Playoff MVP is....

Baylor can clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a win in one of its last two games.
Baylor can clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a win in one of its last two games. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

The publishers of the teams in CFP playoff poll were asked to give their analysis of who needs to make their mark for their team to make that push - no matter its odds. Your publisher gave his poin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}