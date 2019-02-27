Baylor erased a huge Texas lead with furious rally inside the final 10 minutes and then overcame a six-point deficit in the extra period to top the Longhorns, 84-83, Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.

Mario Kegler's two free throws with 3.2 seconds to play in OT gave Baylor the win. Kegler followed up his career high of 23 points against West Virginia with a career-high 24 against the Longhorns. Texas was called for a travel to set up the game winners.

The Bears (19-9, 10-5) have clinched a winning record in the Big 12 and trail co-leaders Kansas State and Texas Tech by one game with three to play. Baylor visits Kansas State at 7:00 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan, KS.

Devonte Bandoo fueled the furious comeback with 18 points including four 3-pointers. The Bears split the regular season series with Texas (15-13, 7-8). Baylor also overcame a rough start where it shot just 35 percent in the first half and allowed Texas to shoot nearly 60 percent.

As is their pattern, the Bears won this battle because of their tenacity on the boards. They outrebounded Texas, 42-29, and dominated second-chance points, 23-7.