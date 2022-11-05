@sicemsports

Baylor’s path toward playing in a second consecutive Big 12 title game is right in front of it.

In his first game since Oct. 13, running back Sqwirl Williams rushed for a career-high 192 yards and two scores as the Bears won for only the second time at Oklahoma, 38-35.

The Bears (6-3, 4-2) became bowl eligible and in the process got some help from Kansas when the Jayhawks knocked off Spencer Sanders-less Oklahoma State, 37-16. With that loss, Bears can reach the Dec. 3 Big 12 title game by winning out against Kansas State, TCU and at Texas.

Baylor not only beat the Sooners for the second consecutive season it also used the same formula to do. The Bears punished the Big 12’s worst rushing defense for 281 yards and averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

A back-and-forth first half enabled the Bears to take a 24-21 lead at halftime. Baylor used three interceptions of Sooners’ QB Dillon Gabriel to score 10 points off of them.

Baylor built a 38-28 lead early in the fourth on Qualan Jones on a 10-yard run. The Sooners cut the lead to 38-35 with 4:05 to play on Eric Gray’s 1-yard run. However, the Bears ran out the clock thanks to Williams’ 43-yard run that converted a 3rd-and-3.

Sqwirl missed games against Kansas and Texas Tech because of concussion he suffered at West Virginia. He scored his touchdowns in the first half.

Baylor plays host to Kansas State next Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in what likely will be an elimination game for both.