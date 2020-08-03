SicEmSports - Baylor's Alpha - Jared Butler - announces he will return for junior year

Baylor's Alpha - Jared Butler - announces he will return for junior year
Maybe spending seven weeks as the No. 1 team and producing a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak in 2019-20 were just a preview of things to come for Scott Drew’s Baylor basketball program.
Already thought to be a national title contender in 2020-21, the Bears may now be the favorite following sophomore guard Jared Butler’s announcement that he will withdraw from the NBA draft and return for his junior season.
The alpha is coming back!
Underclassmen had until Monday to declare their final intentions.
Maybe it was a little bit of a shock because there had been speculation that Butler would remain in the draft. Some mock drafts had Butler a borderline second round selection.
In his video tweet announcement that lasted about 54 seconds, Butler said he interviewed with 28 NBA teams and went through the process to the end. However, he said he had unfinished business and wanted to win a national championship with his teammates.
Man this was HARD ! Jude 1:24 pic.twitter.com/eQVfuD50eR— Jared Butler (@J_Hooper11) August 3, 2020
The news follows fellow guard MaCio Teague who announced this past Wednesday he would also be returning for his senior year.
Butler, who became a starter in January 2019, never relinquished that role. He starred in the 2018-19 regular season finale at Kansas when he scored 31 points. He then led Baylor in 2019-20 at 16 points per game and shot 38 percent from 3-point range. He was also solid from the foul line at 77.5 percent. During the season, he led the Bears to their first-ever victory at Kansas, a 67-55 decision, with 22 points. Butler eclipsed 20 points on seven different occasions.
However, what Butler’s return means is that his presence on the floor and leadership cannot be quantified. Butler had a hand in several games during the winning streak to keep it going.
His return should put Baylor at the top of the polls in both the preseason coaches and AP Polls. If not, it would be hard to see the Bears below No. 3. The Bears likely will be considered the Big 12 favorite.
Should he declare in 2021 and if the season progresses the way it should for him and the Bears, he likely will be a first-round draft selection.