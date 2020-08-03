SicEmSports - Baylor's Alpha - Jared Butler - announces he will return for junior year

Maybe spending seven weeks as the No. 1 team and producing a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak in 2019-20 were just a preview of things to come for Scott Drew’s Baylor basketball program.

Already thought to be a national title contender in 2020-21, the Bears may now be the favorite following sophomore guard Jared Butler’s announcement that he will withdraw from the NBA draft and return for his junior season.

The alpha is coming back!

Underclassmen had until Monday to declare their final intentions.

Maybe it was a little bit of a shock because there had been speculation that Butler would remain in the draft. Some mock drafts had Butler a borderline second round selection.

In his video tweet announcement that lasted about 54 seconds, Butler said he interviewed with 28 NBA teams and went through the process to the end. However, he said he had unfinished business and wanted to win a national championship with his teammates.