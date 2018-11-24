Charlie Brewer threw 308 yards and three touchdowns and Baylor’s defense came up with interceptions in the final two defensive possessions as the Bears became bowl eligible with a 35-24 victory over Texas Tech Saturday at AT&T Stadium.



The Bears (6-6, 4-5) ended a mini two-game losing streak and earned the program’s 24th bowl appearance. Baylor will not know its destination until sometime next week after other Big 12 teams have become bowl eligible. The Big 12 has seven total bowl affiliations including a tie-in to the New Years’ 6 games.

With the victory, it validated second-year head coach Matt Rhule's prediction during the spring game when he said his program would go to a bowl game.

The Bears made a 5-win jump from 2017. That squad finished 1-11. Baylor beat Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech in league play.

Trailing 17-14 at the half, Brewer opened the second half with a 7-play drive that culminated in his one-yard run to give the Bears the lead for good, 21-17. Baylor then extended the lead on a John Lovett 3-yard touchdown run.

Texas Tech answered early in the fourth on McLane Carter’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Seth Collins.

But in what turned out to be the drive of the 2018 season, the Bears responded. Another 75-yard drive finished with Brewer’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Mims.

Baylor had one of its better days rushing at 170 yards. Lovett finished with a career-high 125-yard outing.