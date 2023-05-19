@sicemsports

The word is starting to get out on North Crowley 2024 defensive end Sterlin Brooks.

For Baylor, the coaching staff has had a leg up on a player who describes his game as “Wanting to destroy everything I touch.’’

Well, if anything, Brooks has got the right mindset to play defense. But he also has the size at 6-5, 315. This is a spring where Brooks has started to make a name for himself. Timing could not be better since this is the middle of an evaluation period.

Baylor recently offered and is one of four – the others are SMU, North Texas and Grambling – and the first P5 program. Time will tell along with the upcoming summer camp season who else jumps on board.

“I love Baylor. It’s a good overall program’’ Brooks said. “I’m talking to [defensive line coach Dennis Johnson. I felt the respect coming from him. He’s an all-around good dude and seems to know what he’s talking about. I like the vibe from him, so we’ll see when I visit Waco how much I’ll really like it.’’

Brooks emerged into an integral part of the 2022 North Crowley team that won the District 3-6A championship and advanced to the Region I semifinals. Brooks tackle numbers don’t jump out. However, part of the productivity was based on many of the Panthers’ opponents running plays to the opposite side of the field. He said he encountered many double and triple teams. Still, he earned all-district honors.

And he is strong as this video of his squat suggests.