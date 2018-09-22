The misery of a week that Baylor had to fight through following the loss to Duke, produced an inspired, sharper and more determined performance Saturday against Kansas.

Baylor opened the Big 12 season with a 26-7 over the Jayhawks at McLane Stadium. No, Baylor (3-1, 1-0) wasn't totally sharp with 13 penalties for 140 yards including three personal foul face mask penalties and seven holding penalties.

But they were better against the run. By that, they made the Jayhawks (2-2, 0-1) one-dimensional with their very questionable passing game. Kansas could only manage 271 yards. Outside of a 72-yard run that led to Kansas' lone touchdown, running back Pooka Williams was held to 89 yards (17 on his other 13 carries). Baylor's defense also collected four sacks including one from the reinstate B.J. Thompson.

More than that. The quarterback shuffle between Charlie Brewer and Jalan McClendon is apparently done. Brewer started and played up until the middle of the fourth quarter throwing for 221 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 56 more. McClendon got the last series in mop up time.

What Baylor also did was take care of the football. With Kansas forcing 13 turnovers through the first three games, the Bears were clean with none.

Brewer was sinister on third down. Baylor was 7-14.

Baylor has the 3-1 start that appeared to be doable when the schedule was released. The Bears head to Norman, OK next week to take on No. 5 Oklahoma.