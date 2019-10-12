JaMycal Hasty scored on a 5-yard run in the second overtime and Baylor escaped on Homecoming 2019 to defeat Texas Tech in two overtimes, 33-30.

Baylor (6-0, 3-0) is bowl eligible for the second consecutive season under Matt Rhule. Most importantly, the remain tied for first in the Big 12 with Oklahoma, which defeated Texas in the Cotton Bowl earlier in the day.

After Tech had scored with 1:37 to play on a SaRodorick Thompson 30-yard run, Baylor QB Charlie Brewer directed the Bears from their 10 (really their one after he was sacked) to the Red Raider 3-yard line to set up John Mayers overtime sending 19-yard field goal.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime. Tech had to settle for a 35-yard field goal on its possession on the second overtime. Brewer found Hasty on an 18-yard pass to the Tech 5-yard line and set up Hasty's game winner a play later.

The Bears play at Oklahoma State next Saturday,