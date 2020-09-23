 SicEmSports - Baylor QB Charlie Brewer previews Kansas
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-23 16:20:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Baylor QB Charlie Brewer previews Kansas

Baylor QB Charlie Brewer and his teammates hope the season opens with Kansas Saturday.
Baylor QB Charlie Brewer and his teammates hope the season opens with Kansas Saturday. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

Baylor players met with the media Wednesday to discuss the season opener.

Story Link

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}