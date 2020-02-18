The Bears were pushed at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, OK on Tuesday night. But a key run in the latter stages of the second half fueled the nation's No. 1 team to its 23rd consecutive win, a 65-54 victory at Oklahoma.

This win snaps the 22-game winning streak set by the 1996-97 Kansas team that won its first 22 games.

Baylor (24-1, 13-0) saw a 13-point lead shrink to one (39-38). However, the Bears used a 10-2 run to regain a 10-point lead, 50-40, and then never look back. The 13 league wins are also the most of any BU team in its history in the Big 12.

Jared Butler scored 22 points and has strung together consecutive 20-point games for the second time this season. He had 21 Saturday against West Virginia. The Bears also committed just eight turnovers.

Baylor returns home Saturday for the biggest game in the history of the Ferrell Center with an 11:00 a.m. start against No. 3 Kansas.

