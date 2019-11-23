Maybe the all gold uniforms were a good idea after all. Solid in all three phases, Baylor is going to the Big 12 championship game Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Breaking them out for the first time in 2019, the Bears punched their ticket with a thorough dismantling of Texas, 24-10, in front of a sold out crowd Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium.

The other half of the equation was settled later on Saturday when Oklahoma held off TCU, 28-24, to claim the other spot. That game will kick off at 11:00 a.m. In the first meeting last week, Oklahoma rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Bears, 34-31.

Baylor (10-1, 7-1) also clinched its first double digit winning season since the 2014 Big 12 championship team went 11-2.

The Bears ended a four-game losing streak to the Longhorns. They ended a three-game losing streak on Senior Day. Baylor head coach Matt Rhule beat Texas coach Tom Herman for the first time in four tries.

Before he left the game early in the fourth quarter QB Charlie Brewer threw for 221 yards and a touchdown along with running for a touchdown. Brewer got up woozy from a blow early in the fourth quarter and didn’t return. He went up the tunnel for further evaluation.

In his last game at McLane, senior wide receiver Denzel Mims saved the best for last. Featuring several circus catches, he finished with seven receptions for 125 yards and the touchdown.

Baylor’s defense bottled up the Longhorns’ mercurial offensive game plan all afternoon. Junior QB Sam Ehlinger was held to 200 yards passing and couldn’t use his feet as a weapon.

It harassed Ehlinger with five sacks and three hurries. Texas came into the game tied with Baylor allowing the most sacks in the Big 12 with 27. That total is now 32. Texas (6-5, 4-4) never crossed inside the Baylor 20 until the final seconds of the game when the game had already been decided and scored an oh-by-the-way touchdown.

Junior defensive end James Lynch came up with his first sack in four games to set a new career record with 18. He then added a second toward the end of the game to extend the record to 19.

Baylor held a 7-3 lead at the half thanks to John Lovett’s 28-yard scoring run. But the Bears took control in the third with a pair of scores between Brewer’s run and the Brewer-Mims connection.

The Bears finish the regular season on the road next Saturday at Kansas.