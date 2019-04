The NFL Draft is April 25-27 in Nashville. So there isn't a lot of time for Baylor's nine hopefuls to make an impression. But the nine Baylor hopefuls are trying to make an impression with scouts and executives from 28 NFL franchises who will track their progress.

They are:

OL Blake Blackmar

P Drew Galitz

WR Jalen Hurd

OL Patrick Lawrence

DL Ira Lewis

QB Jalan McClendon

DE Greg Roberts

DB Derrek Thomas

DB Verkedric Vaughns