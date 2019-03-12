Baylor prepares for Big 12 tournament, better NCAA situation
Scott Drew and players spoke about heading to Kansas City to play in the Big 12 tournament and Thursday morning's matchup with Iowa State.VIDEO LINK
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news