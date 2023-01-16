With Baylor adding so many new pieces to the 2023 football roster through the NCAA transfer portal, SicEmSports provides a daily series of breaking down each of these new members and how they fit into the program moving forward.

Dominic Richardson

Pos.: RB

School: Oklahoma State

Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 210

Remaining Eligibility: 2 years (2020 was a COVID/free year)

What he brings: Richardson has rushed for 1,139 yards and 15 TDs in his first three years with the Cowboys. In a 2022 season where Oklahoma State’s rushing attack looked for a spark, he was the most productive ball carrier. However, Richardson dealt with an assortment of injuries that curtailed what probably could have been a better season. He offers typical RB size, pretty close to what Abram Smith was.

Richardson developed into a pretty decent pass catcher in 2022. Oklahoma State expanded his role with 22 grabs for 220 yards.

What are the concerns: Of course, running backs dealing with injuries is always a concern because of what carryover they could potentially have for the future. He did not play in the Cowboys final two games of the season against Oklahoma and West Virginia. There could be the thought of too many miles on the tire. However, Richardson’s productivity in 2022 was a career-high, but time will tell.

How he helps the room: Well, he knows Baylor and Baylor knows him after facing each other after three meetings. That’s why the Oklahoma City native is in Waco. Richardson will be the veteran for this group. A room that suddenly has some depth concerns with Sqwirl Williams entering into the NCAA transfer portal and Taye McWilliams future up in the air. McWilliams suffered what is believed to be a pretty tough concussion since he incurred it in the second game against BYU and never returned in 2022. Richard Reese is the leading returner at 972 yards. Qualan Jones finished at 462.

It's not clear if the Baylor coaches believe Jordan Jenkins can be a factor this year or not. But this is a pretty important offseason for him to show that he can. Bryson Washington just arrived on campus and he has to focus on getting his body D1 ready. Plus, he’s coming off a senior season where he rushed for better than 2,000 yards. Dawson Pendergrass arrives in June.

2023 Expectations: Baylor’s approach should be the same with three backs handling most of the carries. Richardson should be in that and probably will battle Reese for the most carries. Can Richardson be the Smith-type of back? That depends on the work he does and if he’s the guy the offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes thinks he is.