The Big 12 media has spoken about the upcoming 2019 season. Baylor is predicted to finish 6th. The move comes somewhat of a surprise given that the Bears took some momentum into the offseason following their 7-6 season and Texas Bowl victory over Vanderbilt.

Baylor is returning 17 total starters (eight offense, seven defense, two special teams) and is a program that is considered a dark horse for the Big 12 championship. The 2019 schedule is favorable for the Bears if they are poised to make a run at the Dec. 7 championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Bears host the presumed top three teams at McLane Stadium this season:

>Iowa State on Sept. 28

>Oklahoma on Nov. 16

>Texas on Nov. 23

Fall workouts begin on Aug. 1 with a team meeting followed by the first practice on Aug. 2. Baylor is beginning its third season under Matt Rhule.