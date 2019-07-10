News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-10 14:29:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Baylor picked 6th in media preseason Big 12 poll

Fslmwepasgjitv3uglkl
Baylor is picked to finish 6th in the 2019 preseason media football poll. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

The Big 12 media has spoken about the upcoming 2019 season. Baylor is predicted to finish 6th. The move comes somewhat of a surprise given that the Bears took some momentum into the offseason following their 7-6 season and Texas Bowl victory over Vanderbilt.

Baylor is returning 17 total starters (eight offense, seven defense, two special teams) and is a program that is considered a dark horse for the Big 12 championship. The 2019 schedule is favorable for the Bears if they are poised to make a run at the Dec. 7 championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Bears host the presumed top three teams at McLane Stadium this season:

>Iowa State on Sept. 28

>Oklahoma on Nov. 16

>Texas on Nov. 23

Fall workouts begin on Aug. 1 with a team meeting followed by the first practice on Aug. 2. Baylor is beginning its third season under Matt Rhule.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}