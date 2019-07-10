Baylor picked 6th in media preseason Big 12 poll
The Big 12 media has spoken about the upcoming 2019 season. Baylor is predicted to finish 6th. The move comes somewhat of a surprise given that the Bears took some momentum into the offseason following their 7-6 season and Texas Bowl victory over Vanderbilt.
Baylor is returning 17 total starters (eight offense, seven defense, two special teams) and is a program that is considered a dark horse for the Big 12 championship. The 2019 schedule is favorable for the Bears if they are poised to make a run at the Dec. 7 championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Bears host the presumed top three teams at McLane Stadium this season:
>Iowa State on Sept. 28
>Oklahoma on Nov. 16
>Texas on Nov. 23
Fall workouts begin on Aug. 1 with a team meeting followed by the first practice on Aug. 2. Baylor is beginning its third season under Matt Rhule.
The order:
1. Oklahoma (68)
2. Texas (9)
3. Iowa State
4. TCU
5. Oklahoma State
6. Baylor
7. Texas Tech
8. WV
9. KSU
10. KU
() First place votes