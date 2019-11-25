Baylor's 2020 recruiting class had been sitting in a pretty tough position with a team rankings in the 60s.

But the moral of the story is it's now how your start but how you finish. Baylor's 2020 class took a huge step Monday evening. Days after de-committing from TCU, Newton's talented defensive end James Sylvester announced on Twitter he had committed to Baylor.

The news drew several retweets from the Baylor coaching staff.