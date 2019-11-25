Baylor nabs Newton DE Sylvester; Rivals No. 205
Baylor's 2020 recruiting class had been sitting in a pretty tough position with a team rankings in the 60s.
But the moral of the story is it's now how your start but how you finish. Baylor's 2020 class took a huge step Monday evening. Days after de-committing from TCU, Newton's talented defensive end James Sylvester announced on Twitter he had committed to Baylor.
The news drew several retweets from the Baylor coaching staff.
I am 1000% COMMITTED to Baylor University 🐻💪🏾#SicEm pic.twitter.com/EbogBBgWi8
Sylvester is considered the No. 10 weak side defensive end for the 2020 class and is the No. 31 overall prospect in Texas.
He attended this past Saturday's game against Texas, a Baylor 24-10 victory in which Baylor's defense stifled the Texas offense all afternoon. Texas never moved into the red zone until the final seconds of the game when it scored a window dressing touchdown.
Sylvester saw junior James Lynch become the school's all-time sack leader this past Saturday against Texas. Lynch had two of Texas QB Sam Ehlinger to set the mark at 19.
Baylor is now at 14 commitments for the class. Through the first 11 games - not including the most recent playoff game - Sylvester is at 15 solo tackles, 59 assisted tackles, 19 TFL, 11 sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries.