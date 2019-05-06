UNLV 6-8 freshman forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua announced on Twitter Monday he is transferring to Baylor. JTT visited Baylor about a month ago and chose the Bears over Nebraska and Grand Canyon.

He averaged a little more than three points and rebounds per game and earned several starts. Baylor got in on him pretty early. Following his visit, it was thought he would commit to the Bears. However, he wanted to take a couple of more visits.

His game is raw, but he has tremendous shot blocking capabilities with a long wing span. JTT had 20 blocks in 2018-19 but five games where he had multiple blocks. Provided Tristan Clark is with Baylor for 2020-21, the Bears will have an interesting front court with those two. The native of Cameroon will sit for the 2019-20 season.



