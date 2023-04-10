@sicemsports

Yet it also has recruiting benefits. Pflugerville Weiss 2024 athlete Payton Morgan is an example of that. Before Powledge, no Baylor offer. After Powledge, Baylor offered.

The return of Baylor defensive coordinator Matthew Powledge is hoped to bring a fresh approach to what the Bears do on the field.

“I love coach Powledge,’’ Morgan said, “because I feel like if he didn’t go to Baylor, they would not have offered me. He also keeps in touch and shows so much love which I really like.’’

Baylor’s path to Weiss is widely known. Wide receiver Micah Gifford signed for the 2023 class, enrolled in January and is going through spring ball. The Bears are in pursuit of 2025 national recruit in wide receiver Adrian Wilson.

“It’s definitely really cool how Micah committed there and how now me and Adrian have been offered by Baylor,’’ he said.

While he is listed as an athlete, Morgan said the staff likes him at free safety but has also mentioned the star. He learned that during his March 17 visit, shortly before Baylor started spring football.

“It’s like they would like for me to play the down safety or the nickel,’’ he said. “I thought the program was great and the defense they run I know I could play in it. It’s a good fit for me.’’

It’s not clear if Morgan will return for another spring practice or the spring game on April 22 at McLane Stadium. He has been taking other visits. But he will return.

Morgan has already set his official visits. Baylor gets one of them.

>Texas Tech June 9

>Arizona June 15

>Baylor June 23

>SMU, a date is being worked out.

While the Rivals FutureCasts have Morgan heading to Texas Tech, it doesn’t appear to be clear cut at the moment. This should be a summer commitment decision.

“I describe myself as a big hitter, physical, hard worker with great ball skills,’’ he said. “I feel like my feet are really good. I’m working on everything this spring.’’

Morgan enjoyed a productive 2022 season with 85 tackles (34 solo), had a team-high five interceptions – Weiss’ defense had 11 – along with nine PBUs.

He’s currently running in track in the 110 and 300 hurdles along with serving a leg in the 4x200 relay. Weiss is in the district track mee this week.

Ranked a 3-star with a 5.6 rating, Morgan is the No. 57 athlete in the country.