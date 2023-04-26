@sicemsports

He has insider knowledge at Baylor. Roberts’ older brother Jake transferred to the Bears after a successful time at North Texas. The older Roberts completed his first spring on April 22 with the Green & Gold game.

As Nate Roberts continues to evaluate his college football future, he has to go with what sees and hears for all of them except one.

The Washington (OK) 2025 tight end and Rivals No. 160 recruit made a second visit to Waco not long prior. There’s a lot to review.

“I appreciated the opportunity to meet with the coaches, sit in on meetings, and to be at practice, Coach Aranda, Grimes, Bolfing and the rest of the staff are amazing people and that really stood out to me,’’ Roberts said.”Also, how the TEs fit in the offense, and how they are used consistently with two and three TEs is something you don’t see a lot, and means a lot to me.”

When someone says something like fitting into an offense, what does that mean to many who may not really know? Well, now you get to find out.

“They run a pro-style offense, a lot of what the TEs are asked to do at Baylor is what they are asked to do at the next level,’’ Roberts said. “Blocking wide zone and the passing game coming out of that is a lot of fun to see. Coach Grimes did a great job of walking me through some of it before practice.”

It’s a crowded room for those in pursuit of Roberts. Two-time national champion Georgia has offered. As expected, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have followed along with Penn State, Michigan and Notre Dame.

Roberts has options, of course. His ability to use his size to be a receiving threat and build to be a blocker make him attractive. He helped Washington to a 2022 state championship. Roberts caught 33 passes for 705 yards – 324 yards after catch - and 11 scores.

The Baylor angle is familial. Nate gets to see Jake go through the daily grind and demands for a tight end in a P5 program. That doesn’t mean Baylor has an edge. But it doesn’t hurt either.

“I really like the fit,’’ Nate said. “I want to be a complete TE…a factor in both the run and passing game, in a system that uses multiple TEs. That’s what I see at Baylor.

“Jake and I are close, we are always talking football. With Jake there, there is definitely a connection to Baylor with my whole family. At the same time I understand that my process is separate from his at this point.”