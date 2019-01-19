Baylor returns home to host No. 8 Texas Tech in the 92nd anniversary Immortal Ten Game.

• Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN2 with Mark Neely and Reid Gettys on the call.

• Baylor and Texas Tech meet for the 137th time overall and 64th time in Waco. TTU leads the series 79-57, but BU is 36-27 against Tech in Waco and 18-12 against the Red Raiders in the Scott Drew era.

• BU is 18-8 against Texas Tech since 2006, including an 11-2 mark in Waco during that stretch.

• Baylor and Texas Tech have split the season series in 3 straight years. BU has swept the series 4 times in the last 10 seasons (2010, 2012, 2013 and 2015), while Tech’s last sweep was in 2005.

• Baylor and Tech have been within 4 points in the final minute in 6 of 8 series meetings since 2015.

• Baylor is facing a top-10 ranked Texas Tech team for the 2nd time in series history (Feb. 17, 2018).

• The Bears knocked off No. 7 Texas Tech 59-57 in Waco last season. BU trailed 57-53 with 3 minutes to play, but Baylor closed the game on a 6-0 run as Tech went 0-for-6 from the field in that span.

• All 4 of Baylor’s Big 12 games have been within 4 points in the final minute (all decided by 5 or fewer pts).





