@sicemsports

Mornings will be the early theme of Baylor's non-conference schedule for the 2023 season, the school announced Wednesday. Expectations going into Dave Aranda's season have been anywhere from a team that won't contend to a team that could contend if certain elements break the Bears' way.

But a word of warning. If you don't have ESPN+, you better look into it as quickly as possible. Two of these first three games will be streamed on that channel.

Baylor's first three games - Texas State, Utah and Long Island -- will be at McLane Stadium. The season opener on Sept. 2 against Texas State will be at 6:00 p.m. and televised on ESPN+.

The real test for this team will Sept. 9 against Utah, a team should be in contention for the PAC 12 championship. That will be an 11:00 a.m. start and televised on ESPN.

Then the final non-conference game will be on Sept. 16 against FCS Long Island, a program that is less than 10 years old. Baylor's FCS opponent in 2022 was a team out of New York in Albany.

This is traditional scheduling for Baylor and the Big 12. The conference typically doesn't schedule any league games ahead of time. The networks and times are typically chosen 10 days ahead of the first game.

But Baylor already knows its first Big 12 game will be its final meeting with Texas, Sept. 23 at McLane Stadium. Baylor faces three of the new conference opponents this fall, Sept. 30 at UCF, Oct. 21 at Cincinnati and Nov. 4 at home against Houston. Baylor does not play Oklahoma or Oklahoma State this season.