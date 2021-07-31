Baylor lands coveted Tenaha 2022 standout Jeremy Patton

Baylor’s long-term football future is murky at best. But that can be settled for another time.

However, its short-term football future got a huge lift Saturday afternoon. One it really needed.

A battle that lasted for months against Texas, Michigan, LSU and Arkansas went the Bears’ way when 2022 Tenaha athlete Jeremy Patton announced on the Tenaha Independent School District's FaceBook Live link that he was committing to the Bears. The decision came down to between Baylor, Texas and Michigan.

It turned out to be a split for Aranda’s program. Texarkana Texas High linebacker Derrick Brown announced he had committed to Texas. The Bears were finalists against the Longhorns.

A two-sport standout who will play defense in college, Patton is the 20th member of Baylor’s class. The Bears like him at the Star position currently being occupied by Jalen Pitre.

“I would say very athletic and versatile,’’ Patton said in a previous interview with SicEmSports. “I’m comfortable playing on all sides of the field. Weakness I would say my footwork and I could use a couple of more steps on speed.’’

Baylor started on Patton in November of 2020. The relationship started with former wide receivers coach Jorge Munoz and transitioned to safeties coach Matthew Powledge and Assistant Director in charge of recruiting James Blanchard.

Patton eventually named Baylor in his Top 5 and took June official visits to Texas, Michigan and Baylor.

“My official visit went great,’’ said Patton who visited June 18-20. “After visiting Baylor in person they only grew on me. They got a lot of real genuine guys on the staff.”

Patton put together a very strong 2020 COVID-19 disrupted season for the Tigers. He collected 108 tackles and had two interceptions including one that went the distance as Tenaha finished 10-3 and advanced to the Class 2A Division II state quarterfinals before falling to state finalist Mart.

At three stars with a 5.6 rating, Patton is the No. 46 player rated in Texas and the No. 99 player at his position.



