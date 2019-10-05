When John Lovett cut through the Kansas State defense for a 46 yard TD it put an end to any Wildcat thoughts of a comeback.K-State had drawn to within 12 with 6:46 left in the game, but their onside kick was recovered by Baylor, and Lovett effectively ended the game two plays later.

The Bears didn't overwhelm Kansas State, but they kept pressure on throughout the game. The defense stifled the KSU offense, holding them to a 3.1 average on rushing attempts, and 123 total rushing yards.

The game was tied at three in the second quarter when Charlie Brewer engineered a 98 yard, six play drive, capped off by a 29 yard pass to Tyquan Thornton to take the lead. The drive was actually 99 yards, as the Bears were penalized for a false start on the first play and started from their one.



The Bears Built the lead to 17-3 on a six play, 91 yard drive, capped by a thirteen yard John Lovett run.

Brewer came out of the game in the third quarter and was replaced by Gerry Bohanon, who immediately completed a 38 yard pass to R. J. Sneed, and followed it with a four yard run for a touchdown.

After the game, Rhule said he wasn't sure of Brewer's official status.

The Bears are now on a seven game winning streak, going back to last year, are 5-0, and 2-0 in the Big 12, and can attain bowl eligibility next week at home against Texas Tech.